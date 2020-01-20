Richard Sherman Fires Back At Darrelle Revis On Twitter

Former NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of the most respected defensive backs of the last decade. But he’s not exactly willing to share that title with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Revis and Sherman have been going at it on Twitter since Revis called out Sherman for playing in Cover-3 instead of man-to-man coverage.

After seeing Revis’ comments on his play, Sherman took to his own Twitter account with a scathing response to the former All-Pro corner.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao

Revis is widely acknowledged as one of the best shutdown cornerbacks of the last 25 years. But in 11 NFL seasons he played in the postseason only four times.

One of those postseason games – a Patriots win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX – came at Sherman’s expense. Though had it not been for a questionable goal-line call, Sherman would likely have two Super Bowl rings and Revis wouldn’t have any.

Pound for pound…. lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

He retired after the 2017 season after a career that included seven Pro Bowls split between the Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots, and four First-Team All-Pro selections.

Sherman has similar accolades, boasting five Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro selections to date. But he has significantly more postseason success thanks to his wildly successful first seven years in Seattle.