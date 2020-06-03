Richard Sherman Gives Honest Reaction To Drew Brees’ Comments

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made headlines. He was asked bout his stance on protests during the national anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas appeared to respond to Brees’ comments on Twitter.

Thomas initially tweeted “He don’t know no better.” He then followed it up with “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

Teammates weren’t the only ones calling Brees out for his comments this afternoon. San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman took to Twitter with a message for Brees.

“He’s beyond lost,” Sherman said about Brees. “Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that.”

“That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem,” Sherman continued.

Brees took heat from several NFL players and even a former college football star.

Not long after his initial comment, the Saints quarterback offered a clarification of his earlier comments. “I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” he said to Mike Triplett.

Clearly not everyone agrees with Brees.