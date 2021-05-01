Richard Sherman Has Blunt Message For 1 NFL Rookie

On Friday night, the second and third rounds of the 2021 NFL draft from Cleveland, Ohio came and went with over 70 players getting drafted.

One of those players made a comment that is still making headlines this morning. The Dallas Cowboys selected former Oregon State corner Nahshon Wright late last night in the third round.

After he was drafted, Wright had a bold comparison between himself and a current NFL star. The former Beaver suggested he was a better Richard Sherman.

“I kinda look at myself as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman,” the rookie said. “Yeah that scheme fits perfect.” Well, it didn’t take long for Sherman to catch wind of Wright’s comments and he had a very simple reaction.

Check it out.

Wright may be correct in that he has all the talent in the world, but it’s a bold assumption to say that he’s already better than a five-time All-Pro selection.

Sherman is arguably one of the best corners to ever play the game, even though he was drafted all the way in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He’s headed into the Hall of Fame as soon as he decides to hang up his cleats.

Dallas certainly hopes Wright is correct, though. The Cowboys set franchise records for defensive ineptitude during the 2020 season and need all of the help they can get.