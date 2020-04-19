The Spun

Richard Sherman Has Brutally Honest Comment On Wonderlic Test

Richard Sherman takes a knee during a game for the San Francisco 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels after an injury to Ahkello Witherspoon #23 during their NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As it usually does this time of the year, the Wonderlic became a topic of conversation this past week. The NFL’s standardized cognitive test of choice is a controversial subject.

There are many who object to the leaking of prospect’s scores and how a lower score leads to unfair labeling of a prospect. Others put more stock into the test and what it says about a player, particularly a quarterback.

Richard Sherman definitely does not fall into the latter category. On Twitter over the weekend, the veteran cornerback shared his thoughts on the Wonderlic.

In short, he says not only is it not that important in his opinion, but many players agree and treat it as such.

“Lol if ppl only knew how guys really treat the wonderlic. Lol no one cares!” Sherman wrote.

Sherman would go on to explain why draft hopefuls don’t sweat the Wonderlic that much. Simply put, it doesn’t have that much of an impact on draft stock.

There are a lot of examples of guys who didn’t score particularly high on the Wonderlic that went on to have productive NFL careers. On the flip side, there have been other who did well on the test that bombed in the league.

There’s no defined correlation between Wonderlic scores and success in the NFL.

