Richard Sherman Has Brutally Honest Comment On Wonderlic Test

As it usually does this time of the year, the Wonderlic became a topic of conversation this past week. The NFL’s standardized cognitive test of choice is a controversial subject.

There are many who object to the leaking of prospect’s scores and how a lower score leads to unfair labeling of a prospect. Others put more stock into the test and what it says about a player, particularly a quarterback.

Richard Sherman definitely does not fall into the latter category. On Twitter over the weekend, the veteran cornerback shared his thoughts on the Wonderlic.

In short, he says not only is it not that important in his opinion, but many players agree and treat it as such.

“Lol if ppl only knew how guys really treat the wonderlic. Lol no one cares!” Sherman wrote.

Lol if ppl only knew how guys really treat the wonderlic. Lol no one cares! https://t.co/0WU52F2yQm — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) April 17, 2020

Sherman would go on to explain why draft hopefuls don’t sweat the Wonderlic that much. Simply put, it doesn’t have that much of an impact on draft stock.

Yea the wonderlic is taken at a time where guys have little to no sleep and are being rushed around. Not many take it seriously because most understand it has little to no bearing on their draft grade — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) April 18, 2020

There are a lot of examples of guys who didn’t score particularly high on the Wonderlic that went on to have productive NFL careers. On the flip side, there have been other who did well on the test that bombed in the league.

There’s no defined correlation between Wonderlic scores and success in the NFL.