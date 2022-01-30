Richard Sherman Has Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

Richard Sherman doesn’t care for Jimmy Garoppolo’s haters that keep ragging on him.

Sherman spoke about his former teammate on his podcast (The Richard Sherman Podcast) and doesn’t get why he’s ostracized so much.

“You have never seen a guy ridiculed this much who keeps winning,” Sherman said.

All Jimmy G does is win 🗣 pic.twitter.com/KXC0FGZCCa — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to their second NFC Championship Game in three years as they look to return to the Super Bowl. They clinched the sixth seed in the playoffs in Week 18 after they beat the Rams in overtime.

Funny enough, the Rams will be the 49ers’ opponent in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. San Francisco has won the last six in this series.

Even though Sherman does have a point, Garoppolo has struggled at times during these playoffs. In two wins, he has no touchdown passes and two interceptions on 303 total yards.

He needs to elevate his game in a big way on Sunday as he did in Week 18 when he threw for 316 yards and a touchdown. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.