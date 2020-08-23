Richard Sherman Has Warning For NFL About Earl Thomas

During their days with the Seattle Seahawks, Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman dominated their respective positions like no other.

Seattle’s dominance in the secondary was some of the best we’ve ever seen, and earned the unit the moniker “The Legion of Boom.” Both players have since moved on from Seattle, and continue to dominate their positions.

But after Thomas’ falling out with the Baltimore Ravens that culminated in his release, his NFL future is now a question mark. Sherman believes that what happened in Baltimore will only make Thomas better though.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman stopped short of defending what Thomas is accused of doing. But he made it clear that Thomas will be motivated once he gets back on the field. Sherman considers Thomas “one of the best in this look” and says he looks forward to seeing him play again.

“It’s really sad how things have played out for a man who is like a brother to me,” Sherman wrote. “Just know that when @Earl_Thomas gets back on the grass he will be out to make a point! Still one of the best in this league and I look forward to him being able to prove it again.”

It’s worth noting that the 49ers are a time to look out for now that Thomas is a free agent. Given the chemistry they had in Seattle, a reunion in San Francisco isn’t out of the question if Thomas is willing to lower his price tag.

If nothing else, Thomas would improve one of the few areas where San Francisco isn’t among the best in the league.

Should the 49ers try to bring in Earl Thomas?