Report: 49ers Make Decision About Injured Star CB Richard Sherman

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game to the Arizona Cardinals, a 24-20 upset loss for the defending NFC Champions. He recorded four tackles on the afternoon.

Evidently, we’ll have to wait a few weeks to see Sherman back on the field. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo issued the surprising report that the 32-year old cornerback is dealing with a leg injury of some sort. He is set to hit the injured reserve.

This year, an IR stint isn’t a death sentence for a player’s season. He will be able to return in three weeks, so it may not be a huge long term loss for the 49ers, but it is still impactful.

The San Francisco 49ers have back-to-back games at the Meadowlands, against the New York Jets on Sept. 20 and New York Giants on Sept. 27. They return to the Bay Area to hold the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 4. Based on this report, it appears that Sherman will miss at least those three games.

The #49ers are placing CB Richard Sherman on IR today, sources say. He’ll be sidelined at least three weeks. Exact injury unclear but am told it’s a leg issue. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 16, 2020

The five-time Pro Bowler played 95-percent of the defensive snaps for the Niners last Sunday, making the news even more surprising. It didn’t sound like he had any injury concerns post-game, nor did head coach Kyle Shanahan make any mention of an issue with Sherman on Monday.

Tom Pelissero indicates that it is a “flare up” of an old issue that Sherman dealt with.

My understanding is this is just a flareup related to an old injury for Richard Sherman, who had the torn Achilles back in 2017. With new rules allowing return in 3 weeks, more players going on IR. Expectation is Sherman’s absence is short-term. https://t.co/RVm80FjhRQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2020

Hopefully it isn’t anything more serious than that. If Richard Sherman misses just three games, he’ll be able to return for the Oct. 11 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

