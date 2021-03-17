Look: Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message To Interested Teams

Richard Sherman has never shied away from criticism or from betting on himself. As he continues to navigate the 2021 free agency period, he wanted to remind the teams interested in him of his impressive body of work.

And he brought receipts.

Sherman shared a collection of Pro Football Focus graphics that revealed just how dominant he’s been in the secondary since coming into the league in 2011. The 10-year NFL veteran has already made five Pro Bowl, five All-Pro teams, won the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year award and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Sherman wanted to provide some statistics to back up how dominant he’s been since 2011. After spending the last three years with the San Fransisco 49ers, he’s ready for the next step, but is far from ready to step away from football

Take a look at some of Sherman’s impressive numbers, in what he’s called “a decade of work”:

A Decade of work! pic.twitter.com/9ohlUkAIYR — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2021

Sherman’s 2020 season was shortened by a calf injury, allowing him to appear in just five games for the 49ers. He tallied 18 tackles an just one interception, a year after he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Back in February, once the 49ers season had come to a close, Sherman revealed that his time in San Fransisco was at an end.

“It’s been made pretty clear,” Sherman told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. “It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

But, plenty of other NFL organizations are interested in trying to land the soon-to-be 33-year-old. The New Orleans Saints are among the potential suitors, as Sean Payton attempts to replace the recently released Janoris Jenkins.

Sherman, although he’s aging, still seems to have plenty of football in him and would be worth a look for any team looking for experience in the secondary this offseason.