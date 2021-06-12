Richard Sherman Names The 1 Thing He Wants From A New Team

There’s not a bigger name on the open market right now than Richard Sherman. Despite all his accomplishments at the professional level, the future Hall of Famer remains unsigned.

Sherman missed a significant period of time last season due to injury. In 2019, however, he was the San Francisco 49ers‘ top cornerback and played a huge role in their run to the Super Bowl.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg about mental health in sports, Sherman briefly discussed his NFL future. Though he didn’t say where he plans on playing this fall, the All-Pro cornerback did admit what type of team he’s looking for.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said, via Bloomberg. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

NFL star Richard Sherman says professional sports still have a “long way to go” in how they handle mental-health struggles, and praised Naomi Osaka for helping put the issue in the spotlight https://t.co/nGWJ8hScVf — Bloomberg (@business) June 11, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Fransisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Sherman the most this offseason.

Earlier this year, Sherman addressed the possibility of him reuniting with the Seahawks.

“Pete [Carroll] and I have had conversations throughout the offseason,” Sherman said on ESPN’s First Take. “Everything needs to shake out right – they’re still figuring things out and I’m still figuring things out. There’s no bad blood between them and I, and it would be a cool opportunity.”

Where do you think Richard Sherman will end up this offseason?