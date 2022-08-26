Richard Sherman Reacts To "Awkward" 49ers Quarterback Situation

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman made his debut this week for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. His first game with the network involved one of his former teams, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers faced the Houston Texans in their preseason finale. They ended up on the wrong side of a 17-0 game.

During Amazon's pregame show, Sherman was asked about the 49ers' quarterback situation with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. For the past few weeks, the veteran signal-caller has been practicing by himself.

Sherman called it an "awkward situation" for the 49ers.

“It’s the most awkward situation I’ve ever heard of,” Sherman said, via The Mercury News. “It’s like a couple being divorced, and the divorced wife staying in the house while the husband gets re-married."

Sherman also said this situation is "unfair" to Garoppolo.

“It’s not fair to Jimmy. He was a great teammate and he’s being a great teammate right now,” Sherman added. “He’s such a selfless human being. He doesn’t want to be a distraction. He works out and doesn’t say anything. He’s just being a great teammate.”

Garoppolo has been the starting quarterback of the 49ers since the middle of the 2017 season.

While Sherman understands why the 49ers are handing the keys to Lance, he wishes Garoppolo's situation was handled differently.