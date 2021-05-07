Richard Sherman Reportedly In “Preliminary Talks” With 1 NFL Team

After playing in just five games this past season, Richard Sherman didn’t find teams lining up with Brinks trucks to sign him for 2021. But with training camp just around the corner, he’s reportedly engaged in preliminary talks with a team.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers have “engaged in preliminary discussions about a possible return”. Sherman has spent the past three seasons in San Francisco after a historic seven-year run with the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking of the Seahawks, The Sacramento Bee also mentioned that Sherman has spoken to the Seahawks about a possible reunion. But no signing with either team is imminent.

At 33 years of age, it’s unlikely that Sherman has many more great years ahead of him. But he showed in 2019 that when healthy he can still hang with the best in the game. That year he had three interceptions, 11 passes defended and made the Pro Bowl as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers were beset by injuries in 2020, but they still managed to field a top-5 defense. Perhaps with the return of Sherman, Nick Bosa and some of their other defensive stars, they can produce a record that reflects that.

But it’s also possible that Sherman’s services won’t be necessary. The 49ers drafted cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir in last week, and spent good money to bring back Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

Will we see Richard Sherman in a 49ers jersey in 2021?