Richard Sherman Reveals How Long He Wants To Keep Playing For

Coming off an injury-marred season, pending free agent cornerback Richard Sherman has a clear vision on how much longer he wants to play football.

In an appearance on “Stephen A’s World” with Stephen A. Smith today, Sherman said the plan is for him to play two more seasons.

“I only want to play two more,” Sherman said. “I want to get on a competitive team. I still think l have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I’ve played on have reached.”

Sherman, who will turn 33 in March, spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but isn’t expected to sign back with the team next year.

Sherman may have been limited to only five games this season, but he did make 15 starts in 2019 and was elected to the Pro Bowl, registering 65 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions.

At the right price, the three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion could be a good fit for a number of contending teams looking to shore up their secondary this offseason.