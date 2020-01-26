Richard Sherman Roasts The Critics Of QB Jimmy Garoppolo

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an NFL player who defends his teammates as hard as Richard Sherman. With Jimmy Garoppolo taking criticism ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the 49ers cornerback had a scathing response to his quarterback’s critics.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Sherman shot back at those criticizing Garoppolo’s contributions to the team’s success. He said of Garoppolo’s critics, “Idiots sound like idiots at this point.”

Sherman was unimpressed with his team being told how to win. He made it clear that his team earned its No. 1 overall seed, and that they’re as confident as can be.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Once again, it’s people telling you how to win,” Sherman said. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t care that you’re winning by double digits every game. You’re not winning the way we want you to. So let’s criticize him.’” “We’re the No. 1 seed going into the Super Bowl,” Sherman said. “We’re as confident as we’re going to be.”

In two playoff games, Garoppolo threw the ball a grand total of 27 times. He only attempted eight passes in the 49ers’ NFC Championship win over the Green Bay Packers.

That kind of output may or may not be good enough to beat the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense.

But if the 49ers can find a way to win the Super Bowl without airing the ball out 30-50 times, then who are we to complain?

Richard Sherman certainly won’t.