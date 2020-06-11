Richard Sherman Shares Honest Thoughts On The Super Bowl Loss

Ever since his days with the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman has been one of the most vocal players in the NFL. He’ll let his opponents know when he gets the best of them, especially opposing wide receivers.

Sherman had an incredible season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, earning All-Pro honors for the first time since 2015. Despite being an older cornerback that tore his Achilles, the Stanford product continues to compete at an elite level.

Unfortunately for Sherman, the 2019 season will always be remembered as what could have been for the 49ers. The team was just a few minutes away from beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. That was until Patrick Mahomes mounted an absurd comeback.

Late in the fourth quarter, Sherman was beat by Sammy Watkins for a deep pass downfield. It actually set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs. Though he’s been rather quiet about that play, the Pro Bowl cornerback finally opened up about it.

Here’s what Sherman had to say about that play, via the San Francisco Chronicle:

“It’s football,” Sherman said. “Nobody’s played a perfect game yet. It honestly didn’t bother me much, period. I went out there and prepared the best I could. The guy made a good play. It is what it is. I gave up a 38-yard catch in a football game. I gave up 60 yards (receiving) in the game.”

Sherman is right, the perfect game doesn’t exist in football.

It wouldn’t make any sense for Sherman to let this one play hold him down. He’s already won a championship and it’s so tough to play cornerback in today’s game that mistakes will naturally happen.

Instead of dwelling on the past, Sherman will try to get revenge this fall.