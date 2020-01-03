Richard Sherman Trolls Former NFL Star After All-Pro Selection

Richard Sherman’s contract with the 49ers appeared to be a huge win for San Francisco when the CB initially signed in 2018. The former Seahawk appeared to be regressing and his new contract was primarily based on incentives that seemed difficult to reach at the time.

But nearly two years later, Sherman is one of the NFL’s top defenders once again. On Friday morning, the 49ers’ CB received much deserved recognition as he was named to the league’s All-Pro team.

Turns out, his All-Pro selection is about to make Sherman some big time money due to his incentive-driven contract. The San Francisco defender is now firing back at those who questioned his deal made back in 2018.

Remember this? Pockets looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Sherman has certainly kept his receipts. Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was one of the players who criticized Sherman for his deal with the 49ers.

“You really feel bad for Richard Sherman, but this is clearly a case of ego getting in the way of his pocket book,” Thomas said back in 2018, via Twitter. “He got absolutely crushed on this contract while working as his own agent.”

Plenty of former players and current NFL analysts poked fun at Sherman’s contract nearly two years ago. But the 49ers’ defender is the only one laughing now.