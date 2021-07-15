Richard Sherman’s Wife, Ashley, Makes Announcement After His Release

Richard Sherman was released from King County Correctional Facility without bail on Thursday, less than 48 hours after being arrested for an incident at the home of his wife’s parents on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested the 33-year-old NFL cornerback in the early hours of Wednesday morning after his wife, Ashley, called 911 saying that he was “drunk, belligerent and threatening kill himself.” She confirmed that neither her or her children were harmed by Sherman during the incident.

Following her husband’s release on Thursday, Ashley made a statement, affirming her commitment to helping her husband “get the support and care that he needs.”

“I love and support my husband,” she said. “I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

Ashley has spoken in support of her husband throughout the ordeal and first commented publicly on the incident on Wednesday.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she said, via The Seattle Times. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman will appear in court again tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. for a second hearing on four charges related to this week’s incident. All four charges are only misdemeanors, contrary to prior reports that the 33-year-old might facing a felony charge.

“I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community, he’s a business owner, he’s a husband, he’s a father,” the judge said at the time of his release, via Amy Dash. “I’m gonna release Mr. Sherman.”

Stay tuned for more information on this developing situation involving Richard Sherman as it becomes available.

