Richard Sherman’s Wife Comments On Alleged Incident

Earlier Wednesday morning, NFL veteran cornerback Richard Sherman found himself in trouble with the law – for multiple incidents.

According to multiple reports, he was arrested for burglary domestic violence in King County, Washington. According to a report from ESPN, a 911 call came in around 2 a.m. PT on Wednesday from an area resident.

The call specified someone who didn’t live at the home was trying to get inside. Despite the troubling allegations, Sherman’s wife said he didn’t cause anyone harm.

“He didn’t harm anybody,” Ashley Moss said, via Adam Schefter. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Schefter later noted that Sherman did has not been formally charged.

“Richard Sherman has not been formally charged,” he said. “He cannot be until he appears in King County District Court, which will not be until Thursday afternoon. Until then, Sherman will remain in the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.”

The NFLPA released a statement on this situation since Sherman is vice president of the executive committee.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us,” the NFLPA said.

We’ll have the latest on Sherman when it becomes available.