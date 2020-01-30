Rob Gronkowski Makes Pick Between George Kittle, Travis Kelce

Two of the best tight ends in football will be on the field for Super Bowl LIV. George Kittle and Travis Kelce were both named to this year’s All-Pro teams after having productive campaigns.

Kelce has been an elite receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2014. As for Kittle, the former Iowa star has really come on strong the past two seasons.

Some people might find it hard to definitively say which player is better at the position, but Rob Gronkowski didn’t seem to have any trouble picking which tight end he’d rather have.

Gronkowski would rather have Kittle in large part because his skillset is similar to his own.

“Kittle, for sure. Because he just reminds me of myself a little bit,” Gronkowski told The Athletic. “Just wrecking guys whether it’s the passing game or the running game.”

You can’t really argue with one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL.

Gronk made his choice 👀 pic.twitter.com/A21WMS0kpm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 30, 2020

Kittle has proven over the past two seasons that he can gain a bunch of yards after the catch. Earlier this season, the All-Pro tight end basically dragged a few defensive players on the New Orleans Saints with him as he got his team into field-goal range.

Perhaps there can be an argument made for Kelce being a better receiver, but Kittle is definitely a superior blocker in the running game.

Regardless of which tight end is actually better, it’ll be fun to see Kelce and Kittle on the field this Sunday.