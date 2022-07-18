Robbie Gould Makes His Opinion On Trey Lance Extremely Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance is heading into his second NFL season, but it is expected to be his first as the 49ers' full-time starter.

In contrast, San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould is entering his 18th professional campaign. He's been around over a dozen different starting quarterbacks during that time, some more successful than others.

There's no guarantee that Lance will be a quality signal caller in the NFL, but Gould said this week that he's impressed by what he's seen so far from the 2021 No. 3 overall pick.

"He’s a lot more mature than people think and/or know,” Gould said of Lance, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a young kid. I think I started playing in the NFL when he was three, so it makes me feel a little bit older than normal.

"But I think just the ability for him to be able to run — I think he looks more comfortable in the offense. He’s a great leader in the locker room.”

Lance appeared in six games and made two starts as a rookie, passing for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 168 yards and another score.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers' roster as of now, but the organization has given every indication that it intends to turn over the reins to Lance.

"Obviously, we all love Jimmy, and it's a business,” Gould said. “But at the end of the day, they're making decisions to make the team the best team that they can.

"And I think you're going to see Trey Lance take the helm and be ready and more prepared. And he had a chance to sit behind Jimmy and learn last year, which I think is helpful because he didn't just get thrown into the fire. And when he did play, he played pretty well."