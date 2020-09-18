San Francisco 49ers Announce George Kittle’s Status For Jets Game

It looks like the New York Jets won’t be the only team at MetLife Stadium without its best receiver against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the 49ers have ruled out All-Pro tight end George Kittle for Week 2. Kittle has been battling a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He has not practiced this week.

Fortunately, it looks like Kittle’s absence from the game is more precautionary than a sign of any serious damage. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle will stay in the Bay Area and continue his rehab in order to be ready for Week 3’s road game against the New York Giants.

Nevertheless, losing Kittle means that pretty much all of the star power is gone from Sunday’s Jets-49ers tilt. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, along with Jets skill players Le’Veon Bell, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are all out for this game. 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford is questionable.

The 49ers will still go into the game as heavy road favorites. But it may not be the 20- to 30- point blowout some analysts are expecting.

The Jets offense is so toothless from all of their injuries that the 49ers can probably win the game with less than 20 points.

Given how badly the Jets struggled against the run last week, they might not even need Jimmy Garoppolo to bring his A-game.

No Kittle, no problem this week.