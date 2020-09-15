The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of help at the receiver position. The organization’s latest signing should make an immediate impact.

The 49ers are reportedly signing veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu. Sanu has been seeking a team to play for this season and it now looks like he’ll be heading to the Bay Area to reunite with Kyle Shanahan.

Sanu and Shanahan spent several years together in Atlanta when Shanahan served as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. Now the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Shanahan is in desperate need of a veteran receiver.

Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk – the Niners’ 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick – has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, 2019 breakout star Deebo Samuel has a foot injury that’ll sideline him for at least the next few weeks.

49ers are signing former Patriots’ WR Mohamed Sanu, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

Pumped for @Mo_12_Sanu agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) September 15, 2020

Should this deal be completed, Mohamed Sanu will likely compete for playing time right away in San Francisco’s offense. The Niners had just four receivers active for Sunday’s game – Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Richie James and Dante Pettis.

Without their best receivers, the 49ers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 24-20 this past Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled without several top weapons in the game.

Sanu played in seven games for the Atlanta Falcons last season before playing eight for the New England Patriots. He caught 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown playing with Tom Brady in New England.

If the latest reports are true, it looks like Sanu will be joining Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense.