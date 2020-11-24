San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Suspended For 2 Games

The San Francisco 49ers have been besieged by injuries this season, and now have had their nickel back K’Waun Williams suspended.

Williams, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, has been suspended two games. The punishment is for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Williams can return for San Francisco in Week 14 against Washington. The veteran slot corner has only played in six games this season, with three starts, as he’s been sidelined by knee and ankle problems.

Last season, Williams played in 15 games with eight starts, registering 51 tackles, four forced fumbles, two interceptions and a sack as the 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV.

49ers nickel CB K'Waun Williams has been suspended for the next two weeks of the regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 24, 2020

On the same day the Williams news was announced, San Francisco designated running backs Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert to return from IR. That makes the pair eligible to begin practicing.

San Francisco has dropped three in a row and sits at 4-6 on the season. The 49ers had a bye in Week 11.

They will be back on the field this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.