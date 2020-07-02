San Francisco 49ers safety D.J. Reed’s season may be over months before it is set to begin.

Reed, a third-year player out of Kansas State, played in all 16 games for the NFC Champion Niners last year. He finished the year with 13 total tackles, and logged both a forced fumble and a recovery on the season. He recorded one tackle in nine special teams snaps in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The year before, he had a bigger role on the actual defense. He had 41 total tackles as a rookie, including three tackles for loss. He started in two of his 15 appearances for the team that year.

According to Alex Tran, D.J. Reed has confirmed previous reports that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts. It is pretty brutal news for the young safety, as the recovery time frame for that injury may cost him the entire 2020-21 season.

#49ers D.J. Reed has confirmed with me that he has sustained a torn pectoral in private offseason workouts. The time frame for recovery from this injury is anywhere between six to nine months. — Alex Tran (@NinerAlex) July 2, 2020

Reed was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, after a successful college career with the Kansas State Wildcats. He began his college career at Fresno State, before a stint at Cerritos College, a community college in California, and then another transfer to K-State to play in the Big 12.

He was an All-Big 12 player in both 2016 and 2017, before entering the NFL Draft. There, the Bakersfield native went to one of his home state franchises.

Hopefully he has a relatively quick recovery, and can get back on the gridiron soon enough.

