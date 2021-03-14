The 49ers Reportedly Have 1 Clear Goal In Free Agency

Free agency in the NFL isn’t always about going out and signing players from other teams. Sometimes, it’s important to retain your own guys as well.

That is the goal of the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. San Francisco has a sizable amount of cap space, and the team wants to use some of it to keep important pieces.

Earlier today, 49ers general manager John Lynch teased a potential extension for fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Twitter. Rapoport said the team hopes to get a deal done by the end of the day.

Additionally, he said the 49ers want to bring back offensive tackle Trent Williams, who they traded for last April, as well as cornerback Jason Verrett.

Recent conversation about Williams seems to indicate he’s willing to reup in the Bay Area.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #49ers hope to be spending this free agency, but the goal would be to bring back their own guys. They have several top targets. pic.twitter.com/zNzBEOHan0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, San Francisco finished 6-10 last season as the roster was decimated by injuries.

By keeping some key players around and making some smart offseason additions, the 49ers could put themselves in position for a big bounce back in 2021.