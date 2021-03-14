The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The 49ers Reportedly Have 1 Clear Goal In Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers helmet sits on the turf.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Free agency in the NFL isn’t always about going out and signing players from other teams. Sometimes, it’s important to retain your own guys as well.

That is the goal of the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. San Francisco has a sizable amount of cap space, and the team wants to use some of it to keep important pieces.

Earlier today, 49ers general manager John Lynch teased a potential extension for fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Twitter. Rapoport said the team hopes to get a deal done by the end of the day.

Additionally, he said the 49ers want to bring back offensive tackle Trent Williams, who they traded for last April, as well as cornerback Jason Verrett.

Recent conversation about Williams seems to indicate he’s willing to reup in the Bay Area.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, San Francisco finished 6-10 last season as the roster was decimated by injuries.

By keeping some key players around and making some smart offseason additions, the 49ers could put themselves in position for a big bounce back in 2021.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.