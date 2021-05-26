Former 49ers Assistant Katie Sowers Lands New Job

After four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Katie Sowers has taken an assistant coaching position elsewhere in the NFL.

Sowers announced today on Instagram that she will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Her position with the Chiefs is unclear, but Sowers worked on the offensive side of the ball with the Niners.

“Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City. I’m home!” Sowers wrote. “Huge thanks to the @chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, Chiefs kingdom.”

The first openly gay and first female coach in NFL history, Sowers broke into the league with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, serving as a training camp assistant.

In 2017, she was hired in San Francisco, first working as a seasonal offensive assistant for two years and then as an offensive assistant for two. During that time, she was part of the staff that led the Niners to Super Bowl LIV.

Sowers’ contract with San Fran expired following the 2020 season, allowing her to become a coaching free agent. Now, she’ll have a chance to work with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and company.

Not a bad gig if you can get it.