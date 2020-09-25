San Francisco 49ers Make Decision On TE George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a nightmarish start to the 2020 season due to injuries to multiple key players. Tight end George Kittle is just one of the 49ers’ key players dealing with an issue of his own.

Kittle suffered a bone bruise and MCL sprain in San Francisco’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The elite tight end had to jump high due to a poor throw by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, before landing awkwardly only to get hit low by Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Kittle missed last week’s game as a result of the injury.

There was some optimism Kittle could return to play against the New York Giants this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But the 49ers have gone in a different direction.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday Kittle will miss Sunday’s game. The 49ers will now be without their starting tight end, quarterback (Garoppolo), running back (Raheem Mostert) and top receiver (Deebo Samuel).

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan declares TE George Kittle (bone bruise, MCL) out for Sunday. Not a surprise, with two injuries to the same knee it was always going to be difficult. Tho Kittle pushed… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2020

This isn’t the worst outcome for the 49ers. This is the second-straight week they’ll be playing at MetLife Stadium – which is known to field the worst turf in the NFL. There’s no use in risking another injury to George Kittle.

Plus, San Francisco is still hopeful it can beat the struggling New York Giants this Sunday. New York just lost running back Saquon Barkley to a season-ending knee injury last week.

As for Kittle, there’s hope he can return in Week 4 when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.