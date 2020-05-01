The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made a decision on their former No. 3 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft.

San Francisco traded down one spot during the 2017 draft with the Chicago Bears. The Bears made the move to select former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

San Francisco then drafted former Stanford standout Solomon Thomas. According to multiple reports, the 49ers decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on the defensive lineman.

The move didn’t work out for either team. Chicago reportedly doesn’t plan to pick up the fifth-year option for Trubisky, either.

The #49ers are declining the fifth-year option on DL Solomon Thomas, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2020

Thomas dominated opposing college football offensive lines. However, after being drafted by the 49ers, he’s struggled to find the same success at the NFL level.

In three full seasons, Thomas has racked up just six sacks and 16 tackles for loss. After starting 12 games as a rookie, he started just two games for San Francisco during the 2019 season.

The move comes as no surprise for the 49ers after the team drafted former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Thomas would also cost a pretty penny for the 49ers in 2021. The former No. 3 pick would be $12.321 million for the 2021 season – which San Francisco wasn’t going to pay.