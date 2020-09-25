Kyle Shanahan Names 49ers Starting QB For Game vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has named his starting QB for Week 3 against the New York Giants. It’s not Jimmy Garoppolo. Speaking to KNBR on Friday, Shanahan announced that third-year QB Nick Mullens will get the nod against the Giants. He takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Jets.

Mullens was forced into action in the second-half of that game. He went 8-of-11 for 71 yards and an interception. But the 49ers were so far ahead by that point that he wasn’t asked to do much.

That won’t be the case on Sunday though. The 49ers have a tough stretch of games coming up in mid-October. They’ll face the Rams, Patriots, Seahawks, Packers and Saints in consecutive weeks before their Week 11 bye.

Suffice it to say, the 49ers can’t take any opponent for granted, and Mullens will have to ball out with all of the injuries the 49ers are dealing with right now.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan told @KNBR this morning that QB Nick Mullens will start Sunday at the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2020

Nick Mullens is 3-5 as a starter, having taken over in eight games as a rookie in 2018 when Garoppolo was hurt. He completed 64.2-percent of his passes for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions that season.

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-1 right now, but with the way their team was crushed by injuries last week, repeating as NFC Champions will now be a struggle.

They’re going to need Mullens at his absolute best in order to weather the storm under Garoppolo comes back.

[Adam Schefter]