Report: NFL Team Punished For Violating Offseason Rules

The San Francisco 49ers have run afoul of NFL rules this offseason. It will cost them some time to get their rookie class up to speed.

The Niners made a big splash in the 2021 NFL Draft. After trading up to No. 3, and spending weeks on misdirection to keep everyone from knowing their plans for the pick, the team drafted North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. He is not expected to start Week 1, with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, but he is the team’s quarterback of the future.

Among the other rookie selected by the team in April: Notre Dame OL Aaron Banks, Ohio State RB Trey Sermon, Michigan CB Ambry Thomas, and Louisiana RB Eli Mitchell. It is a pretty intriguing, talented group overall.

As a result of a violation of offseason work rules during rookie minicamp, they’ll have a bit less work this spring. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team will be docked one of its seven weeks of the rookie development program this offseason.

The NFL docked the #49ers the last week of their rookie development program for a violation of offseason work rules, per sources. The infraction took place during rookie minicamp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

“The infraction was flagged based on a clip posted to social media,” Pelissero added. “Nothing out of the ordinary for football, but the rules are strict on contact, techniques, etc., in the spring.”

It’s a tough break for the San Francisco 49ers, especially if the league was only alerted because of a social media video, but ultimately this is a slap on the wrist. The team’s rookies are probably not too broken up about one less week of work in that program either.

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2021 schedule opens on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Detroit Lions.

