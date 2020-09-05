49ers Have Released A Pair Of Former Top 10 Picks

The San Francisco 49ers released a pair of former top 10 NFL Draft picks on Saturday as the organization trimmed its roster down to 53 players.

The 2020 NFL season is drawing nearer. Unfortunately, that means teams have to release enough players to trim rosters down to 53 ahead of Week 1. The 49ers in particular made a few surprising cuts on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive end Dion Jordan and receiver Kevin White were two of the 49ers’ casualties on Saturday’s cut day. Jordan, the No. 3 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2013 NFL Draft, signed with San Francisco just a month ago. Meanwhile, White, the No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 NFL Draft, signed with the Niners a week ago.

Both Jordan and White were looking for one last chance to prove their worth following underwhelming NFL careers up to this point. But the 49ers are moving on from each player ahead of the 2020 season. Though, there’s always the possibility Jordan or White ends up on San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers have released DE Dion Jordan and WR Kevin White. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020

By all accounts, Kevin White has played well in the 49ers’ preseason camp. It wouldn’t be all too surprising if he ends up on San Francisco’s practice squad as he continues to try and prove himself.

Meanwhile, it’s not a big surprise the Niners opted to move on from Dion Jordan. San Francisco has one of the best and deepest defensive line units in all of football.

The reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the up-and-coming Arizona Cardinals.

[Field Yates]