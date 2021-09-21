San Francisco 49ers Release Notable Defensive Back

The San Francisco 49ers let go of veteran defensive back from their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon, in order to clear up space for the addition of a new running back.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers released 27-year-old Dee Virgin from their practice squad Tuesday. San Francisco used the newly available spot to sign former Bengals practice squad running back Jacques Patrick.

Virgin signed with the Niners in early September, adding cornerback depth to Kyle Shanhan’s defense. However, he was never able to get off the team’s practice squad and will now be looking for an opportunity elsewhere.

Virgin has played in 21 games over the course of his five-year NFL career, all with the Detroit Lions. He tallied 12 tackles and one forced fumble in those appearances.

Apart from the Lions and the 49ers, Virgin has spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a brief offseason stint on the New England Patriots active roster. After his latest release, he may be looking for his sixth team in five years.

The 49ers addressed their hole at cornerback soon after signing Virgin in early September, by bringing aboard former All-Pro Josh Norman. San Francisco’s pass defense wasn’t perfect in the team’s Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, but bounced back with a much better showing against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday.

The Niners secondary will be tested this upcoming weekend when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers come to town. Time will tell if the unit is up for the task of slowing down the 2020 MVP.