The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back

A general view of the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 17: A general view of Levi's Stadium before the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The secondary of the San Francisco 49ers has gotten pretty banged-up in the first three weeks of the regular season. As a result, the organization has reportedly decided to bring an additional defensive back aboard.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 49ers plan to sign veteran cornerback Buster Skrine. The 32-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by the Chicago Bears back in March.

Skrine is best known for being a slot cornerback and has carved out a nice role for himself over the last decade in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons with the Bears and recorded three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2020.

Prior to his stint in Chicago, Skrine played in Cleveland and New York after he was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In 151 career appearances and 92 starts for the Browns, Jets, and Bears, the former Chattanooga defensive back has tallied nine interceptions and 85 pass breakups.

Skrine will likely be called upon to play right away with the current injury situation in San Francisco.

Cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Davontae Harris are already on injured reserve, while K’Waun Williams will miss some time with a calf strain and Josh Norman is questionable for next week with a lung bruise sustained in Sunday’s 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers.

Skrine will suit up alongside Emmanuel Moseley and rookie Deommodre Lenoir at cornerback as soon as he’s able and will be needed to make an impact as soon as he can.

The 49ers will look to bounce back from Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Packers next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.