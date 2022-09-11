San Francisco 49ers Star 'Not Expected To Play' vs. Bears On Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers may not be at full strength to open the 2022 season.

The NFC West franchise begins its 2022 campaign on Sunday vs. the Bears in Chicago. It will be Trey Lance's season debut.

Unfortunately, one of the 49ers' top offensive weapons isn't expected to play. George Kittle is "not expected" to play vs. the Bears in Week 1, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bears, per source," said Schefter.

George Kittle is nursing a groin injury. It's not believed to be serious, but the 49ers aren't going to be taking any risks. It's a long season.

Lance will have to rely on Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in the season opener vs. the Bears on Sunday afternoon.