San Francisco 49ers Waive Veteran Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers surprised a number of people recently with some of the additions they made to their training camp roster. But one veteran receiver didn’t last long with them.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers have waived seven-year veteran receiver Marqise Lee. The move comes just four days after they brought him on board in the first place.

To make room for bringing Lee, the 49ers cut wide receiver Austin Proehl. One has to wonder if Proehl may be brought back now that Lee has been released.

Lee was coming off a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. But he never played a down for Bill Belichick after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former No. 39 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has had a lot of trouble getting back onto the field over the past few seasons. Since 2018, he’s appeared in just one game due to injuries and the opt-out.

In seven years since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lee has only one season where he appeared in all 16 games. To date, he has 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as a touchdown on kick returns.

But now Lee finds himself looking for his fourth team in three seasons. One has to wonder if he’ll be able to find another team before training camp opens.

Will Marqise Lee play in 2021?