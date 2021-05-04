The San Francisco 49ers Waived 3 Players On Tuesday

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, teams around the league will need to clear enough space on their roster in order to sign their incoming rookies. The San Francisco 49ers led the charge in that movement by waiving a trio of players on Thursday.

The 49ers announced that they waived cornerback Adonis Alexander, wide receiver Matt Cole and safety Chris Edwards in an official release earlier this afternoon.

None of the three players will be significant losses for San Fransisco, with Cole being the only member who appeared in a game for the team in 2020. He made two tackles on special teams and played just 17 snaps.

Alexander signed a Reserve/Future contact with the team on January 4, 2021. After being drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft, he played nine games during his rookie season. He spent the end of the 2019 campaign on the Rams practice squad.

Edwards spent most of 2020 on the 49ers practice squad after playing a handful of seasons in the Canadian Football League.

With the three players headed to the waiver wire, the 49ers will get some additional room to sign their new draft picks. San Fransisco’s newest class contains eight rookies, led by No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.

The former North Dakota State quarterback landed on the 49ers after weeks of uncertainty about the pick leading up to the draft. Now that he’s in San Fransisco, Lance sounds ready to get to work.

“Honestly, I’m not really worried about it right now,” Lance said at his first press conference, when asked whether he expects to start or sit as a rookie. “Right now. I’m just focused on getting there, learning as much as I possibly can. Getting to know Jimmy (Garoppolo) and the guys in the room and learning. Getting to know him, becoming close with him and like I said, just learning as much as I can. Then at that point, obviously competing.”

[Pro Football Talk]