San Francisco 49ers WR Placed On Injured Reserve

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco made an unfortunate, but expected decision with one of the team’s best players.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers placed wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Injured Reserve. As a result, he’ll miss at least the first three weeks of the 2020 season.

San Francisco recently activated Samuel to the active roster, but it’s clear he’s not quite ready for play yet. The second-year wide receiver suffered a foot injury earlier this summer.

Initial reports suggested he would miss at least the first few weeks of the season. Now that appears to be set in stone as the team places him on IR.

The 49ers have placed WR Deebo Samuel on IR, per source. He’s out at least 3 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2020

Samuel had an impressive rookie season with the 49ers, hauling in 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns.

San Francisco decided not to offer Emmanuel Sanders a contract for the 2020 season. After Samuel’s emergence as a rookie, the 49ers felt comfortable making him the go-to wide receiver.

Unfortunately, he won’t have the opportunity to fill in that role just yet. San Francisco has dealt with several injuries this summer as the team recently placed Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson on injured reserve.

Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk also dealt with an injury during camp, but should be ready to go for Week 1.

San Francisco kicks off the 2020 season with a game against a division-rival in the Arizona Cardinals.