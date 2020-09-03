San Francisco 49ers WR Reportedly Out For The Year

The hits just keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers as the team lost another wide receiver due to injury – this time for the season.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Tavon Austin suffered a knee injury in training camp. Unfortunately for Austin and the 49ers, it’s bad enough he’ll be gone for the year.

The former first-round pick was reportedly impressing the team in camp and had a legitimate chance to make the roster. Just two weeks ago, the team brought Austin and fellow veteran wide receiver J.J. Nelson for workouts.

Both players landed a spot in the team’s training camp. Unfortunately for both players, they landed on the IR just a few weeks later.

WR Tavon Austin (knee) is going on injured reserve. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 3, 2020

Austin spent the past two seasons in Dallas, where he played in just 19-of-32 games for the franchise. During his stint with the Cowboys, the former No. 8 overall pick racked up just 413 yards on 31 touches.

It’s been a rough training camp for San Francisco so far. Earlier this summer, second-year wideout Deebo Samuel suffered an injury that could keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.

Not long after, rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered an injury as well. After losing Austin and Nelson, the 49ers are running out of pass-catching weapons.

In addition to Austin and Nelson, the 49ers also brought in former top-10 pick Kevin White in free agency. He could see an expanded role thanks to the many injuries.