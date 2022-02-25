Skip Bayless Thinks Tom Brady Will Play For 1 NFL Team In 2022

Tom Brady hasn’t given any indication that he’ll come out of retirement, but that won’t stop FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless from talking about the legendary quarterback’s future.

Bayless, who has been a fan of Brady for two decades, is confident that we’ll see the seven-time Super Bowl champion play at least one more season in the NFL. However, it won’t be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday morning, Bayless said he feels as if Brady would return to the NFL if he could play for the San Francisco 49ers.

“As I said the day after Tom Brady ‘retired,’ I believe he’ll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers,” Bayless tweeted. “Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year.”

As I said the day after Tom Brady "retired," I believe he'll play at least one more year, for the team he grew up loving, the 49ers. Only glitch is if the Shanahans, Kyle and Mike, would cede control of the offense to Brady. They should, if they want to win a Super Bowl next year — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 25, 2022

There have been several rumors linking Brady to the 49ers, but it sounds like the franchise will move forward with Trey Lance at quarterback.

Brady grew up a 49ers fan, which is why people believe he’d want to suit up for them. While that might be true, Brady would need to be traded by the Buccaneers in order for this dream scenario to become a reality.

Do you think Brady will return to the NFL?