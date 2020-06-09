Star NFL QB Says Colin Kaepernick Deserves An Opportunity

There’s growing speculation that former 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick will land in the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. Falcons’ QB Matt Ryan thinks it time for a team to sign the free agent.

There are several theories as to why Kaepernick isn’t playing in the NFL today, with the national anthem protest at the top of the list.

Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016. He has not played in the league since.

Four years later, it appears right now is the best time for Kaepernick to land in the league. Ryan believes the dual-threat quarterback “should have every opportunity” to be back in the NFL, per Falcons reporter William McFadden.

Matt Ryan says Colin Kaepernick "should have every opportunity" to be back in the league. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) June 9, 2020

Kaepernick has expressed interest in returning to the NFL. He hosted a workout for NFL scouts and executives last year.

The 32-year-old QB has become a symbol for players in the NFL to look up to at this time. His original protests have been validated following the tragic death of George Floyd caused by police officer David Chauvin.

Will we see Kaepernick play in the NFL this upcoming season? It certainly appears there’s growing support for him to re-join the league.