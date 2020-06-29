AFC Contender Getting Mentioned For QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is still out of work despite increased clamoring for NFL teams to give him a chance.

However, one NFL analyst believes that an AFC contender should take the initiative and sign Colin Kaepernick. On Friday, Domonique Foxworth advocated for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign the former 49ers starting QB.

Foxworth cited Pittsburgh’s backup problem as a potential issue that Kaepernick’s presence could address. Last year the duo of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges went 8-6 after Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending injury. It was the Steelers’ worst offense in over 20 years.

But Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi was not quite as convinced. He took to Twitter and pointed out that the Steelers are adamant in their belief in Mason Rudolph.

Domonique Foxworth said on @espn that the Steelers should sign Colin Kaepernick. Foxworth knows his stuff. Harvard alum. But it won't happen. Steelers stubbornly believe in mediocre Mason. I love hearing the best NFL media agree with me on Steelers backup QB problem. Validation. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) June 26, 2020

Foxworth is not the only analyst mentioning the Steelers for Kaepernick. Several people have suggested Pittsburgh makes perfect sense for the former 49ers quarterback.

Cam to the Patriots means the Steelers really, really, really should sign Kaepernick: -Playoff-caliber team

-With an old QB whose throwing arm just got rebuilt

-And two backup QBs who do not appear to be NFL players Kaep could easily be the difference between playoffs and not — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) June 29, 2020

Kaepernick was the most high-profile NFL player to speak out against racial injustice back in 2016. His decision to kneel during the national anthem was one of the most ever-present discussions for two straight years.

After the 2016 season, no team signed Kaepernick for the next three years. He wound up suing the NFL for blackballing him and received a settlement last year.

But the past month of nationwide protests against racial injustice have highlighted Kaepernick’s protests. Coaches have come out and said that the league should give Kaepernick a chance (though are reluctant to do so themselves).

We’ll see in the coming weeks and months if someone does bring in Kaepernick. But Pittsburgh doesn’t look like too bad of an option if things change in the QB room.