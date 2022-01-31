Stephen A. Smith Knows Who To Blame For 49ers’ Loss

Football’s a team sport, but Stephen A. Smith thinks one individual is solely responsible for the San Francisco 49ers‘ loss in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his inability to play well when it mattered most on Sunday night.

In fact, Garoppolo played at his worst when the 49ers needed his most.

Smith didn’t hold back on his Jimmy G criticism on Monday morning.

“Most of this loss is on Jimmy G, and let me explain why,” Smith said. “I’m not trying to say, listen, I could point out that they had to stop running the football because they weren’t running the football effectively. And when it mattered most, Kyle Shanahan gave that brother the ball and he went one-for-six with like minus-eight yards.

“I could bring up the fact that that followed a week where you were extremely pedestrian and your special teams had to come to the rescue at Lambeau Field because you sure didn’t do much. Couldn’t generate a touchdown. I could bring all of that up.

“But I’m gonna take a macro perspective and leave all of that dissection of this to a Michael Irvin and obviously to my brother Dan Orlovsky by saying this … There comes a moment where you just know that ain’t the dude. … You knew that Jimmy G wasn’t going to get it done!”

He’s not wrong. Jimmy Garoppolo has a habit of shrinking in the game’s biggest moments.

Flashback to the 2020 Super Bowl, Garoppolo played at his worst when the Chiefs’ comeback began. That same trend reappeared on Sunday night when the 49ers and Rams were tied and then the 49ers trailed in the fourth quarter.

It’s time for the Niners to move on. Jimmy G “ain’t that dude” as Stephen A. Smith so lovingly put it.