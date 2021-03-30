Over the past few weeks, no quarterback has been mentioned in a possible trade more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it clear the team has no plans to move on from Jimmy G. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from floating potential trades.

After the 49ers made a bold trade up for the No. 3 pick, Jimmy G’s future became even more uncertain – despite continuous comments to the contrary from Shanahan and Lynch. Following the trade, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith floated a new trade for the 49ers QB.

He thinks the New England Patriots should send Jimmy Garoppolo to the New England Patriots for Cam Newton.

“Bill Belichick gave the San Francisco 49ers a gift,” Smith said. “They gave them Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick. Hell, how about returning the favor…not only do you get Jimmy G back, but why don’t you give them Cam Newton?”

Newton signed a one-year contract to remain with the Patriots after being the team’s starting quarterback during the 2020 season. However, the deal doesn’t guarantee he’ll hold down the starting job in 2021 as well.

With a limited amount of guaranteed money, the Patriots could easily decide to move on from Newton or hand the starting job to someone else – potentially Jimmy G or a rookie quarterback.

Will we see another blockbuster quarterback trade before the 2021 season?