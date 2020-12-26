Steve Young Addresses Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future In San Francisco

Have we seen the last of Jimmy Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers? That’s going to be one of the most frequently asked questions this upcoming NFL offseason.

Garoppolo was a huge part of San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl last season, no one can deny that. The main issue for Garoppolo is that he’s proven to be injury-prone. Over the last three years, he has suffered a torn ACL and multiple ankle sprains.

Another issue that makes this a tricky offseason for the 49ers is that Garoppolo can be released without the front office taking a major cap hit.

While it might be too early to determine Garoppolo’s future, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young did offer his perspective on this situation in San Francisco.

“Jimmy is a very good football player and I think it’s just going to be whether Jimmy is the guy that Kyle wants for the next five years,” Young said, via ESPN. “We’re at a moment here where it’s not like for another year or two but, ‘Who do I want for the next five years, next eight years while I’m going to be coaching the Niners for a long time.’ … And I think it feels like there’s this moment in time where those two need to sit down and figure out how much they trust each other and how much they really fit, and if they don’t, can they conform, or is there something new that they can learn about each other that could help.”

Young made sure to point out that “availability is everything” in the NFL. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they haven’t had their starting quarterback all 16 games due to injury.

Additionally, Young believes the injuries to Garoppolo have prevented him from developing in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

If the 49ers aren’t sold on Garoppolo being their quarterback of the future, who will they turn to? Well, the franchise has multiple options via trade or the NFL Draft.

San Francisco could target quarterbacks like Sam Darnold or Matthew Stafford in a trade. As for the draft, the front office should keep a close eye on Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson. The best fit for Shanahan’s system would most likely be Wilson, the star gunslinger from BYU.

By the way, BYU quarterbacks seem to work well with the 49ers. If you don’t believe us, just ask the team how they feel about Steve Young.