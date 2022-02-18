Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team.

“If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”

“If I’m going to be in the NFC and I’m going to pick one of the 16 teams that’s ready, the 49ers are that team. So you ask me that question, what do I think about Tom Brady for one more year or Aaron Rodgers for three years? This team could go win three Super Bowls.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to Young’s comments. More than a few fans just want to see the 49ers win a Super Bowl after making it so far in recent postseasons.

“I just want a super bowl man,” one fan said.

Another fan knows either Brady or Rodgers would be a step up.

“I love Lance, I love the potential he has, but we need to be honest. If either Tom Brady (possibly) or Rodgers (not happening) want to be a Niner then you can’t say no to that, it’s not a random veteran or solid qb, they’re 2 first ballot hall of famers who just had mvp seasons,” the fan said.

Both Brady and Rodgers played at an elite level during the 2021 season.

Will either one play for the 49ers in 2022?