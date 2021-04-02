Steve Young Names 49ers’ “No. 1 Choice” At QB In 2021 Draft

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, Steve Young has revealed which quarterback prospect is currently the top choice for the San Francisco 49ers.

During an appearance on KNBR, Young said that he believes Zach Wilson is the “No. 1 choice” for the 49ers. The issue, however, is that Wilson might not be available when his former team is on the clock.

Young said that Wilson is drawing a lot of interest from the New York Jets. In fact, he’s pretty confident that Wilson will end up being the second pick in the upcoming draft.

“The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family,” Young said on KNBR. “I don’t know how that gets undone, but look, a lot can happen.”

Following his pro day last week, Wilson was asked if he’d want to play for the Jets. He didn’t shut down that idea, telling reporters “I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.”

Even if the Jets are hell-bent on taking Wilson in the draft, the 49ers still have a few talented options to choose from at quarterback. Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance are all expected to be available when the 49ers are on the clock with the third overall pick.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller thinks San Francisco moved up the draft board so it can select Jones, but there’s no telling what John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will do.

The first round of the NFL Draft will take place in Cleveland on April 29.