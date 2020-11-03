Steve Young Reacts To The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Situation

Is the honeymoon between Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan officially over? Well, 49ers legend Steve Young certainly believes that’s the case.

Garoppolo has been plagued with injuries this season, that’s for sure. To make matters worse, he hasn’t been very effective when healthy anyway. He has just 1,096 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

With the rest of San Francisco’s roster ready to rock for years to come, the 49ers have to figure out whether they think Garoppolo can lead this team to the promised land.

Earlier this week, Young shared his thoughts on this season and Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco. The Hall of Famer had a telling remark, as he indicated that Garoppolo is limiting Shanahan’s offense.

“This looks like a disastrous year,” Young told NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. “It creates a focus on the one question that you had about the 49ers coming into this year — can we get to a place where Kyle Shanahan, this innovative offensive coordinator, one of the best head coaches in the league, can find a quarterback that he can trust and just be expansive with, rather than protect.”

Young wasn’t done talking about the his former team’s quarterback situation, saying “I just don’t know how Jimmy ends up being the quarterback for the 49ers next year.”

Since the 49ers aren’t on the hook for a ton of money next season, they could release Garoppolo and acquire another signal-caller via the draft or trade.

One name being linked to San Francisco is Matt Ryan due to his familiarity with Shanahan’s system. However, that might not work since his cap hit for next season is over $40 million.

This upcoming offseason will be extremely important for the 49ers, to say the least.