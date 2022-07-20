Steve Young Reveals What He Told Trey Lance: Fans React

Steve Young #8, Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the National Football Conference West game against the St. Louis Rams on 26 November 1995 at 3Com Park, San Francisco, California, United States. The 49ers won the game 41 - 13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Steve Young was the last great quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Though it won't be easy, he's hopeful Trey Lance can follow in his footsteps over the next few years.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Young revealed what piece of advice he recently shared with Lance.

"Any footprints that you see ahead of you - they're mine," Young told Lance. "There's no way you're gonna go through something in the next 10 years, specifically in San Francisco - that I don't have context for."

In other words, if Lance has any questions, he should feel comfortable asking Young for pointers.

49ers fans are obviously pleaded that Young is willing to help out Lance.

"You can’t help but love Steve Young as a 49ers fan since he always stays connected with the franchise with the team as if he’s still part of it, and still tries to do even little things just to help wherever he can," a fan said.

"If Trey is as smart as I think he is, then he will listen," another fan tweeted. "Just absorb knowledge young man."

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Young named the biggest challenge that Lance will face this fall.

The Hall of Famer believes Lance's success will be predicated on how he's able to handle adversity.

"It's going to be so iterative over time,” Young said in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "He’s going to face how many filters and hurdles, the challenges. He’s going to be the old Mike Tyson [saying], ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.’ He hasn’t been punched in the face. And I mean this in a metaphorical [way].

"You’re going to get punched in the face 50 times. Different reasons, different times, different things that happen and you have to right yourself, figure out what to do through it and we have to watch you do it.”

As a rookie, Lance had 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lance will try to validate his status as a former No. 3 pick this fall.