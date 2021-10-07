Steve Young Shares Honest Thoughts On Trey Lance

Last weekend, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to leave the field early due to a calf injury. That opened up the door for rookie gunslinger Trey Lance to show what he can do in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

Lance wasn’t perfect by any means, but the No. 3 overall pick did finish the game with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns.

During an appearance on KNBR, 49ers legend Steve Young was asked about Lance’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s evident that Young loved what he saw from the rookie quarterback.

“I watched Trey throughout the game, and it reminded me of my Tampa Bay days,” Young told KNBR. “He’s got a much better team with him now than I did, but it reminded me of how I played. Everything I had, everything you’ve got full speed, it was not very refined, I was not going to go down without a fight. We’re going to move the ball, we’re going to figure it out.

“That last drive felt very familiar. I know Trey’s got a better team than I did, but wow that was kind of something you can build off of. I left the game wanting to see more. I know it’s going to be crazy and kind of frenetic and we’re going to have some growing pains and stuff, but I ended up wanting to see more.”

“When I watched him, I was like hey that is something I can build off of” – Steve Young on Trey Lance 2nd half play. pic.twitter.com/DFIjmlHw7h — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) October 7, 2021

There’ll be growing pains along the way for Lance, but he possesses the necessary toughness to overcome adversity. All he really needs is a chance to show what he can do in a full-time role.

Lance could start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals since Garoppolo’s status remains up in the air. If he does, it’ll be interesting to see if he can build off the success he had this past Sunday.