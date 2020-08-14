49ers Reportedly Signing Former Top 10 NFL Draft Pick WR

On Friday afternoon, a former top-10 pick from the 2013 NFL draft is expected to sign a deal with a new NFL team.

Former West Virginia star wide receiver Tavon Austin is staying in the NFC. After playing for the Dallas Cowboys last season, Austin is expected to sign a deal with the San Francisco 49ers this afternoon.

The 49ers brought Austin and fellow veteran wide receiver J.J. Nelson for workouts earlier this week. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is expected to sign both players.

Earlier this offseason, San Francisco lost second-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a foot injury.

Initial reports suggested he could be back for the start of the 2020 regular season. However, the latest additions suggest Samuel could miss the early portion of the season.

49ers plan to sign veteran WRs J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin, pending physicals, per league source. Added depth in an area in which Deebo Samuel is likely to miss the start of the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2020

Austin spent the past two seasons in Dallas, where he played in just 19-of-32 games for the franchise. During his stint with the Cowboys, the former No. 8 overall pick racked up just 413 yards on 31 touches.

If there is anyone that can get most out of an explosive player, it is 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco can never have too many talented players on its roster for the offensive genius to terrorize defenses with.

Whether it’s a running back by committee or a wide receiver corps with unending yards after catch ability, the 49ers will be dangerous once again.