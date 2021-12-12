Tedy Bruschi Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi did not hold back on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during Sunday NFL Countdown today.

Bruschi, who, like Garoppolo, is a former New England Patriot, called out the San Francisco signal caller for the two interceptions he threw in last week’s loss to the struggling Seattle Seahawks.

According to Bruschi, they were mistakes that a veteran quarterback should not be making at this stage of his career.

“I watch Jimmy play, and I start to see why they traded three 1st round picks to go up and get Trey Lance,” Bruschi said. “I just see an error repeater. Over the years, just seeing Jimmy doing the same thing over and over again.”

Bruschi would go on to say that “at times, Jimmy Garoppolo is holding [the 49ers] back” from being a Super Bowl contender again.

Whether the 49ers agree or disagree with Bruschi’s statements, there’s nothing they can do about it right now. It is probably too late in the season to make the move to Lance, especially with the team still firmly in the playoff hunt.

San Francisco has to ride it out with Garoppolo for the next five games and hope he can play well enough to get them into the postseason. They can then reassess his future with the franchise in the offseason.